Stat Pack: How Indian goal scorers, from IM Vijayan to Sunil Chhetri, have fared in the SAFF Championship?

Let us take a look at all Indian goal scorers in SAFF Championship over the years... The 2021 SAFF Championship will kick off on October 1 in Maldives. India will be vying for the title along with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts Maldives. However, Bhutan has refrained from participating due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, whereas Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA since April 7, 2021, due to third-party interference.