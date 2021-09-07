CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modern monochrome

By Misty Pesto says:
desiretoinspire.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean sleek lines, a monochrome palette and a carefully curated collection of modern and mid century classic furniture. Smooth yet tactile white walls and the golden glow of timber. It’s a recipe for fabubulous modern minimalism in Amsterdam by the European design powerhouse Framework. Photography by Thomas De Bruyne.

