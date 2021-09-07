CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impossible Foods’ New Vegan Chicken Nuggets Are Here. Get Them at These 150 Restaurants and 10,000 Grocery Stores

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Impossible Foods announced the retail and foodservice launch of its vegan chicken nuggets. The new Impossible Chicken Nuggets Made from Plants are crafted from a base of soy and sunflower oil and feature a crispy breadcrumb coating and a juicy, meaty interior. Impossible’s plant-based nuggets will begin heading to grocery stores this month, including Walmart, Kroger, ShopRite, Safeway, and Gelsons (the first supermarket to sell its Impossible Burgers).

