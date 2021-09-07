Open house on proposed sunfish, crappie regs for Cass County lakes is Sept. 27; Lake Garfield sunfish regs open house is Sept. 30
The DNR will hold an open house meeting to receive public comments on proposed changes to sunfish and/or crappie regulations on several lakes in Cass County. The lakes are Beuber, Big-Rice-Deep Portage (near Backus), Boy and Swift, Crooked and Welsh, Horseshoe (near Backus), Inguadona, Island (near Longville), Lind, Little Webb, Lower and Upper Trelipe, Moccasin, Ox Yoke, Sanborn, Sugar, Thirteen and Vermillion.www.walkermn.com
