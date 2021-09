Bruce Springsteen once said, “I play Buddy Holly every night before I go on; that keeps me honest.” Amen to that! If Elvis embodied rock ‘n’ roll, with the look of superstar hero, Buddy Holly was the complete antithesis. Buddy gave everyone hope that they too could become a star. He wore glasses for God’s sake! From way down Texas way, Buddy had a style all of his own, with music that was catchy and poppy, but all the while it oozed rock ‘n’ roll sensibilities, mostly without Buddy seeming to have to try. He had the gift of making things sound simple, and they were, but he delivered his songs in a way that was unique among the teen idols of the 50s.

