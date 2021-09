Temporary car insurance is a type of auto coverage that you can purchase if your existing coverage has expired. It will protect you against liability, property damage, and bodily injury by providing an extension to your current policy up to 90 days or until your new policy starts. You can purchase temporary car insurance for any amount of time between one day and three years. However, it is often a short-term solution when someone needs temporary protection while waiting for their regular auto coverage to start up again.

