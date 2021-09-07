Two people seriously injured after propane explosion at Montgomery County business
Two people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning after a propane explosion at a house that serves as the office of a landscaping company in Montgomery County. Montgomery County fire officials said on Twitter that the blast happened around 8 a.m. at the office in the 23600 block of Laytonsville Road. The head of the Montgomery County Fire Department said two people had life-threatening injuries.www.washingtonpost.com
