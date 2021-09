For the past two seasons, wide receiver Trinity Benson has tried to make an impression with the Denver Broncos on their practice squad. Though he never was able to make it onto the 53-man roster in his two years after going undrafted in 2018, it appears he’ll get his shot right away with the Detroit Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated on Wednesday that they intend on making him part of the game plan this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

