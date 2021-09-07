Pebble Report Podcast: Feltner/Fernández MLB debuts, MiLB corner infield depth
Justin Wick (@justwick) and Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) welcome Purple Row’s Skyler Timmins (@SideLine_Crowd) for 2021’s Episode 9, highlighting the MLB debuts of right-handers Ryan Feltner and Julian Fernández. Other topics include the corner infield depth in Triple-A Albuquerque with Elehuris Montero and Colton Welker, the starting pitcher availability through the upper level minors, and the limited games remaining on the 2021 schedule.www.purplerow.com
