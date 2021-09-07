2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #23 Dylan Duke
2021-22 Team: University of Michigan (NCAA) 2020-21 Stats: U.S. National Development team U-18: 50 games, 29 goals, 20 assists, 32 PIM, +19. Heading into the 2021 NHL draft, Dylan Duke was presumed to be a second round pick with some folks thinking he might creep into the first round. A two-way player with a knack for scoring goals from the front of the net, Duke profiled as a player who could slide into a professional system soon and quickly move up.www.rawcharge.com
Comments / 0