CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Nursing professor highlights challenges facing nursing industry in new podcast

By Michelle Vassilev
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nursing professor launched a podcast about health disparities and burnout within the nursing profession in collaboration with the National Academy of Medicine last Tuesday. Ashley Darcy-Mahoney, an associate professor of nursing who helped staff and produce the podcast titled “The Future of Nursing,” said the new show will contain eight 30-minute episodes featuring frontline nurses and experts in health equity from across the country. She said nurses will share stories about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, their careers and the role they play in addressing inequities like the lack of access to health care that marginalized communities face.

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthleadersmedia.com

Nurses Positioned to be the Drivers of the Healthcare Industry's Evolution

Specialization, new staffing models, and more are creating care teams that look different than ever before. — Editor's note: This article is based on a roundtable discussion report sponsored byWolters Kluwer. The full report, The Driving Force of Healthcare Starts at the Bedside, is available as a free download. Nurses...
STANFORD, CA
bozemanmagazine.com

MSU nursing professor featured in New York Times article about nationwide nursing shortage

A Montana State University nursing economist was featured in a recent New York Times article about a nationwide shortage of nurses and the risks that accompany the shortage. The piece, “‘Nursing is in crisis’: Staff shortages put patients at risk,” was published Aug. 21 and included quotes from MSU nursing professor Peter Buerhaus, an expert on the economics of the nursing workforce and head of the MSU Center for Interdisciplinary Health Workforce Studies.
MONTANA STATE
Gainesville.com

What is the solution to the critical shortage of health-care workers?

“Hospitals Face a Shortage of Nurses as COVID Cases Soar.”. “Rural Hospitals Can’t Find the Nurses They Need to Fight COVID.”. “A Crisis Situation as Military Medical Teams Deploy to Staff Hospitals.”. What you may not have known is that before COVID, we were facing a global shortage of health-care...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Nursing Students#Nursing Schools#Spotify#Google Podcasts#Nam#Hispanic#Carson Newman University
pilot.com

New Chief Nurse Faces Shortage Head-On

Help wanted signs are as ubiquitous as the stifling heat this summer. The pandemic has caused disruptions in the workforce across many industries, perhaps none so vitally as the nursing field. Jacklynn Lesniak, FirstHealth of the Carolinas’ new chief nursing officer, stepped into the newly created position earlier this summer...
HEALTH SERVICES
unc.edu

Through nurses’ hands: New center to improve health care worldwide

Nurses and midwives around the world will deliver babies and care for mothers through safer and higher quality care, thanks to the UNC School of Nursing. The World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization recently designated the school as a Collaborating Center in Quality and Safety Education in Nursing and Midwifery. Joining the network of 45 designated centers enables the school to turn its groundbreaking standards of competency into training programs for the health care professionals who deliver most of the world’s babies — nurses and midwives.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Google
Fox11online.com

Nursing homes continue to face challenges amid coronavirus pandemic

(WLUK) -- Ninety-four percent of nursing homes across the nation continue to face staff shortages. David Mills runs 57 nursing home facilities and 11 assisted living facilities across the upper Midwest. "I don't think I've seen a more difficult time with staffing than I have today in the many years...
GREEN BAY, WI
KTUL

Hospitals facing nurse shortages, but more nurses are in training in OK hospitals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis has never faced anything like this. Several units all dedicated to fighting one virus and saving as many as they can. "We've been fortunate to have a lot of nurses who have had long careers here, but this pandemic and the emotional toll that it has taken has incentivized them to leave or get out of bedside nursing or the front lines so to speak," said Doug Williams.
TULSA, OK
KCCI.com

Iowa hospitals, nursing homes face widespread nursing shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa hospitals and nursing homes report a decline in nurses as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. According to a study released by the Iowa Board of Nursing, demand for nurses across the state is high and the nursing shortage is widespread. The Iowa Board of Nursing...
IOWA STATE
WebMD

New Tally Adds 16,000 Nursing Home Residents Lost to COVID

FRIDAY, Sept. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 in U.S. nursing homes appears to have been grossly underestimated. According to a new study, that's because U.S. federal guidelines did not require nursing homes to report cases and deaths until May 24, 2020, months after the pandemic began.
HEALTH SERVICES
Newswise

US News & World Report Ranks Penn Nursing BSN Program # 1 in the Nation

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (September 13, 2021) – Penn Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing is the number one undergraduate nursing program in the nation according to the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. What makes this designation even more special is that this is the first year the national magazine has ranked undergraduate nursing programs and Penn Nursing takes the top spot.
EDUCATION
AMA

3 ways to achieve gender equity in academic medicine promotions

Women physicians face a slower promotional timeline while also being less likely to reach associate or full professorship compared with their male counterparts. This is a gap in academic medicine that has not made improved much over three decades. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a worrisome backslide, according to a JAMA Internal Medicine Viewpoint article. Knowing how to promote gender equity leading up to promotion is key.
SOCIETY
thelundreport.org

Oregon’s Lack Of Crisis Standards Of Care Worries Health Care Officials

With COVID cases surging in Idaho’s panhandle and hospitals there exceeding capacity, the state of Idaho recently activated its crisis standards of care. That means care is not guaranteed for everyone. Instead, doctors are advised to treat patients who are most likely to survive — not necessarily those whose conditions are most critical. The goal by doing that is saving as many lives as possible while space is limited.
OREGON STATE
MedCity News

CMS is finally bringing health equity into the equation

Currently, there is $410 billion of unmanaged kidney disease spend in the U.S. annually. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 90% of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are not aware they have it. Even more troubling is how CKD disproportionately impacts people of color. Health...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy