Nursing professor highlights challenges facing nursing industry in new podcast
A nursing professor launched a podcast about health disparities and burnout within the nursing profession in collaboration with the National Academy of Medicine last Tuesday. Ashley Darcy-Mahoney, an associate professor of nursing who helped staff and produce the podcast titled “The Future of Nursing,” said the new show will contain eight 30-minute episodes featuring frontline nurses and experts in health equity from across the country. She said nurses will share stories about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, their careers and the role they play in addressing inequities like the lack of access to health care that marginalized communities face.www.gwhatchet.com
