CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

One of the World’s Most Innovative Seafood Chefs Shows How to Cook Tuna Like Steak

By Josh Niland
Robb Report
Robb Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duYop_0bogtsvN00

Thousands of miles away from Paris, New York, Tokyo, London, Copenhagen and all manner of global culinary capitals, Aussie chef Josh Niland has nevertheless made a name for himself on the world gastronomic stage. Inside Saint Peter, his 34-seat seafood restaurant in Sydney , the independent chef and restaurateur turned a business imperative to cut waste into an innovative style of cooking. He transformed fish eyeballs into crackers, bones turned into powders that flavored stocks and fish oil became the base for caramels. And he started experimenting with his cooking too, dry aging fish like you would beef, using his heat lamp to slowly cook proteins and more. With the help of Instagram , he was able to share his new gospel of fish cookery to chefs around the world.

He detailed his methods in his first tome, The Whole Fish Cookbook , and now he’s back for more, with his new book Take One Fish. In this collection, he presents 60 recipes based around 15 different types of fish, grouping them by size. Niland, knowing Robb Report readers sure do love their steak, shares a recipe from Take One Fish where he shows how to treat a big old tuna steak like beef.

We all put thought into buying a regular beef steak, considering whether the animal followed a grain- or grass-fed diet, or if the cut came from the rib or fillet, and I believe we should do the same with tuna. And as this is an elaborate cut (ask your fishmonger to do this for you) you’ll want to be very particular about both its quality and provenance, so be sure to ask whether it has been ethically caught and handled, too. While you’re there, ask for any trimmings, bones or scraps of tuna to go into the bordelaise sauce.

As with any bone-in cut of tuna, it is imperative that it rests after coming off the heat.The warmth and heat transfer generated post-cooking give it the desired delicate texture. Cooking it over too high a heat for too long on each side will deliver a dry, even slightly powdery finish, with a raw band of cold tuna in the centre where the heat hasn’t had the opportunity to penetrate. Be confident, and think of it as the beef you know and love to cook. This is a show-stopping piece of fish and will win over even the most hard-nosed carnivorous critics.

Tuna Ribeye with Bordelaise and Fish Fat Yorkshire Puddings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBjnk_0bogtsvN00

Serves 2 to 3

  • 1 lb. 3 oz. yellowfin tuna steak, bone in
  • 2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
  • 2 tsp. ground fennel seeds
  • 1.75 oz. ghee, melted
  • sea salt flakes

Fish fat Yorkshire puddings

  • 9 oz. eggs
  • 250 g. plain (all-purpose) flour
  • 0.5 tsp. fine salt
  • 1 c. full-cream (whole) milk
  • 1 c. rendered fish fat or ghee

Bordelaise sauce

  • 5.5 oz. ghee
  • 4.75 lb. tuna bones and trimmings
  • 10 French shallots, finely sliced
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely sliced
  • 10 oz. red wine
  • 7 oz. red wine vinegar
  • 12 thyme sprigs
  • 2.5 oz. dark soy sauce
  • 20.5 oz. brown fish stock
  • 1 small tomato, peeled, seeds removed and diced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped tarragon
  • 50 g (13/4 oz) yellowfin tuna bone marrow (optional)

For the Yorkshire puddings, place the eggs, flour and salt in a bowl and whisk to combine, pouring in the milk as you go to form a smooth batter. Finish with a handheld blender and pass through a fine sieve, then transfer to the fridge and leave to rest for at least 24 hours (up to 72 hours).

To make the bordelaise, heat the ghee in a frying pan over a medium-high heat to a light haze. Add the fish bones and trimmings and cook for 20 minutes, scraping up any sediment that settles at the base of the pan as it forms, until very well browned all over. Transfer to a colander set over a bowl and allow any fat to drain, reserving it for later. Return the solids to the pan, along with the shallot and garlic, and cook for a further 10 minutes, or until lightly colored. Add the wine, vinegar and thyme and bring to a simmer, then cook, stirring, for 20 minutes, or until reduced and thickened to a glaze-like consistency. Add the soy sauce and stock and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook very gently, turning the fish pieces occasionally, for another 20 minutes, or until reduced and thickened. Strain into a bowl, pass the warm reserved fat through a fine sieve, then pour over the sauce. Set aside.

When you are ready to cook, preheat the oven to 410°F. Remove the tuna from the fridge and stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes.

To cook the Yorkshire puddings, add a tablespoon of rendered fish fat or ghee to each hole of a 12-hole muffin tray and place in the hot oven for 10–12 minutes to heat the oil to a haze. Carefully remove the tray from the oven and pour the batter evenly into the holes to fill them halfway. Cook for 25 minutes, until puffed and golden.

Meanwhile, either preheat a grill pan over a high heat or a charcoal grill with evenly burnt-down embers.

Mix together the black pepper and ground fennel seeds in a bowl. Lightly brush the ghee over both sides of the steak (this will aid with heat conduction and minimize the risk of scorching the dry spices), then season liberally with salt flakes and sprinkle the fennel and pepper mix over to cover evenly.

Carefully place the tuna on the grill and cook for a total of 4 minutes, turning every minute. Remove and leave to rest for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the internal temperature measures between 111°F and 115°F, depending on how rare you like it.

When you are ready to serve, warm the bordelaise sauce over a low heat (taking care not to let it boil) and add the tomato, tarragon and tuna bone marrow, if using. Spoon over the tuna steak and serve immediately with the Yorkshire puddings.

Recipes excerpted with permission Take One Fish by Josh Niland published by Hardie Grant Books, August 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
LAKELAND, FL
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Stroopwafels

These Dutch cookies are amazing and remind me of walking around the shopping markets in Amsterdam. Whether you like to eat them with your morning coffee or by themselves, these stroopwafels will bring a smile to your face!. INGREDIENTS. For the dough: 1 tbsp yeast. 1/2 cup water. 4 cups...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fish#Fish Fillet#Yellowfin Tuna#Food Drink#World#Aussie#Bordelaise#French
theapopkachief.com

Quench your chicken and dumplings craving with this recipe

From Amanda Thomas-Henke, we have meat loaf that she originally got from Nita Holleman of Food.com and added a little here and subtracted there to get her own recipe. Amanda says she adds some garlic to hers and sautés the sweet onion and garlic prior to mixing it into the meat loaf. I would venture a guess that most of us change recipes a little bit to suit our preferences or simply because we might be out of an ingredient.
APOPKA, FL
Greatist

Olive Garden Soups — Ranked

It may not be up for any James Beard awards or Michelin stars, but the Olive Garden holds a special place in the greater cultural-culinary landscape thanks to a certain Americana charm and feel-good foods, like never-ending bowls of filling pasta, warm garlic-y breadsticks, and their famous hearty soups. At...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dreaming big: Aspiring chef shows how the kitchen can be a classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. — It’s been just over a week since kids all over North Carolina started a new school year. While being back in the classroom is great, one student is utilizing a classroom that looks a little different: his kitchen. What You Need To Know. Zachary Petermann is 6...
WILMINGTON, NC
Only In Oklahoma

The Mahogany Prime Steakhouse In Oklahoma Claims To Have The World’s Best Steak

Chances are, if you are enjoying cowboy country, in the great state of Oklahoma, you just may be in the mood for a juicy steak. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, where steak is the star, can provide you with just that, and more. Make a reservation at this world-class restaurant for a meal you won’t soon forget. […] The post The Mahogany Prime Steakhouse In Oklahoma Claims To Have The World’s Best Steak appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WCPO

How to Tell if Your Steak or Burger is Cooked Correctly

Labor Day is just a week away, which means this is the last chance for many people to cook out on the grill for the season. But how can you tell if those burgers or steaks are done the way you like them? Our friends at Certified Angus Beef ® brand, available at Meijer, shared a trick to make sure your food is cooked to perfection every time!
FOOD & DRINKS
Saveur

This Canadian Chef’s Coastal Cooking Perfectly Distills Late Summer Flavor

Fortune, Prince Edward Island, has long been a community of hard-working farmers, fisherfolk, and colourful artists nestled around Bay Fortune and the picturesque Fortune River near the eastern tip of the island. In the late 1800s the river was legendary for some of the very best sport fishing in North America. Word reached Broadway, which shut down in the summer before air conditioning was invented. Hordes of out-of-work artists thought a seaside retreat was worth a long journey, so a summer colony of sorts formed along the bay overlooking the Northumberland Strait towards the Atlantic Ocean beyond. In 1910, playwright Elmer Harris was a Broadway legend when he built his cottage on the island. He was careful to include a guest wing for his entourage who would stay for months at a time. A tall tower was built to support a large water tank to create water pressure for his modern plumbing. Over the years that tower became a local landmark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cooking with olive oil: 5 recipes from 2 of the South’s best chefs

Lara Lyn Carter’s credentials as a celebrity chef and cookbook author are impressive. Whether on television or in print, she speaks Southern. Well-known and widely regarded in culinary circles, the Emmy-winning chef has starred in Georgia Public Broadcasting’s “Thyme for Sharing with Lara Lyn Carter” as well as hosted “Savor the Good Life” which ran on NBC and ABC affiliates in southwest Georgia for three years. She has also appeared on the Food Network show “The Kitchen.”
RECIPES
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Tuna Steak Recipe With A Twist

Bobby Flay is now a huge name in the food world, having worked at restaurants across the United States, making his way from cook to restaurateur to television personality in the meantime. Thanks to his steady TV presence, foodies have been able to follow his palate no matter where they live. Among his wide repertoire of recipes that have been published is one for grilled tuna steak with caramelized onions, cinnamon, and mint.
RECIPES
Fortune

How star chefs age their own steaks at home

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The world of steak is not known for innovation. Apart from the kinds grown in labs or fabricated on a 3D printer, as well as the occasional upgraded wagyu, “tried and true” is the motto most beef enthusiasts embrace.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cantonese Gourmet South feeds Flint with seafood and pepper steak meals

FLINT, MI — If you’re a fan of Chinese food, you’ve probably made a visit or two to this longtime eatery in Flint’s south side that serves up fresh meals daily. Cantonese Gourmet South, 3205 S. Saginaw St., which has been around for more than 40 years, has kept it’s same traditional cooking and beloved dishes even as the owners have changed over the decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy