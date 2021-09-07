CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Women’s basketball guard serves on South Sudan’s first international team

By Roman Bobek
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior guard Nya Lok was part of South Sudan’s first women’s international basketball team this summer. The FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers marked the first time South Sudan was represented in women’s basketball at the international level since gaining independence in 2011 and becoming a FIBA member in 2013. Despite dropping all five games to the likes of Rwanda, Egypt and the tournament champions Kenya, Lok said being part of the team was an experience “beyonds words.”

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Baylor Women's Basketball Removes 'Lady' from Team Name

The Baylor women's basketball team will no longer be referred to as the "Lady Bears." Like the other teams in Baylor's athletic department, the women's basketball team will be known as the Bears, according to ESPN. Several women's sports were already referred to as just the Bears. First-year coach Nicki...
BASKETBALL
The Guardian

England too good for New Zealand in first women’s T20 international – as it happened

The player of the match is Tammy Beaumont, who made what turned out to be a definitive 97. She didn’t notice the tunes so must’ve been in some kind of zone, she says, and though it can be tough opening sometimes when you’re caught second ball at mid off, her and Wyatt were told that they’re backed and encouraged to get after it. She wants to become more consistent in future, not playing the anchor role but dictating the match.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Sports#First Team#The Fiba Women#Fiba#South Sudanese#Gw#Australian
BBC

Gloucester City Queens: New team aiming to grow 'sleeping giant' of women's basketball

Women's basketball is a "sleeping giant" in the UK according to the coach of the new Gloucester City Queens team, which joins the Women's British Basketball League this year. While basketball may conjure images of the NBA in the USA, it is consistently one of the biggest participation sports in Britain, particularly among children. According to Basketball England, more than 300,000 people over the age of 16 play basketball at least twice a month, while one in four teenagers play it at least once a month. One in six of those players are female.
BASKETBALL
goal.com

Ghana fire coach Akonnor after uninspiring World Cup qualification start

The Black Stars are in the market for a new trainer following the dismissal of their head coach. Ghana have parted ways with coach CK Akonnor following the nation’s topsy-turvy start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Football Association has announced. Assistant coaches David Duncan and Dutchman Patrick Graveraars...
FIFA
Birmingham Star

Hayden and Philander join Pakistan's coaching staff

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander have joined Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. The newly-elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday announced that the duo has been appointed as Pakistan's men's...
WORLD
chatsports.com

Women's Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – After earning their first postseason bid since 2016 last season, the University of San Francisco women's basketball team and head coach Molly Goodenbour have officially announced their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Following a successful year in 2020-21 that saw the Dons get their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
GW Hatchet

Women’s soccer seeks first win in A-10 play

After an irregular season, women’s soccer is returning to the field seeking to qualify for the A-10 tournament. The Colonials (0-6-2) remain winless through the non-conference slate thus far, falling into a consecutive set of ties and losses within the first eight games of the season. The team began the season with high expectations, recognized as the No. 4 seed in the A-10 preseason poll. Last year the Colonials narrowly missed the A-10 playoffs after failing to get a win over Davidson in the final game of the season. This year, after a grueling non-conference slate, the team will look to turn the corner in A-10 play.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Harambee Star Nyakeya snubs broke Gor Mahia for Wazito FC

The former FKF Premier League champions had shown interest in the winger but their financial situation betrayed them. Wazito FC are close to securing the services of Kenya international Cliff Nyakeya, who is a free agent. The Harambee Star has been a target for immediate former Football Kenya Federation Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy