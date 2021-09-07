Women’s basketball guard serves on South Sudan’s first international team
Junior guard Nya Lok was part of South Sudan’s first women’s international basketball team this summer. The FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers marked the first time South Sudan was represented in women’s basketball at the international level since gaining independence in 2011 and becoming a FIBA member in 2013. Despite dropping all five games to the likes of Rwanda, Egypt and the tournament champions Kenya, Lok said being part of the team was an experience “beyonds words.”www.gwhatchet.com
