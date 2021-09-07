Women’s basketball guard serves on South Sudan’s first international team

Women's basketball is a "sleeping giant" in the UK according to the coach of the new Gloucester City Queens team, which joins the Women's British Basketball League this year. While basketball may conjure images of the NBA in the USA, it is consistently one of the biggest participation sports in Britain, particularly among children. According to Basketball England, more than 300,000 people over the age of 16 play basketball at least twice a month, while one in four teenagers play it at least once a month. One in six of those players are female.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO