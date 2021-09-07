Argument Led Man To Murder Roommate In Dauphin County, State Police Say

Robert Ernest Thomson. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Central Booking

A man in Wiconisco Township fatally shot his roommate on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Robert Ernest Thomson, 56, of the 200 Block of Williamstown was arrested after he called 911 stating he shot his roommate.

Police arrived to find Thomson in the yard waiting from them on Monday around 1:30 p.m.

His roommate James Leshko, 39, was found dead at the scene. Where he was found and his official cause and manner of death have not been released.

An argument is thought to have led to the shooting.

The two men were living with Leshko’s mother, no word has been released on her role in the argument, but no one else was hurt during the shooting according to police.

A search warrant was issued and PSP Lykens recovered a firearm from inside the residence.

He has been charged with Criminal Homicide and is being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail, per state law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.