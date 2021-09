The Blinn College women’s soccer team gave No. 1-ranked Tyler Junior College all it could handle but lost 2-0 Wednesday in Blinn’s home opener. Tyler, the defending National Junior College Athletic Association national women’s soccer champion, scored two first half goals to take the win on Rankin Field in Brenham’s Hohlt Park. The Apaches scored three minutes into the game and added a second goal in the 25th minute but were shut out by Blinn in the second half.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO