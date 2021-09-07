Snapshot: Smith Center hosts volleyball home opener

BOULDER – Colorado volleyball will host four matches this Friday and Saturday that go along with a pair of matches at Northern Colorado for the 2021 Buffs Invitational. The tournament includes six total matches with Northern Colorado, Texas Tech, San Jose State and the Buffs. Texas Tech already completed the first match of the tournament, sweeping UNC Wednesday night in Greeley. San Jose State takes on UNC tonight at 6 p.m., then action switches to Boulder for the final four matches. Colorado will open with a 10 a.m. match against Texas Tech Friday morning, then take on San Jose State Friday night at 7 p.m. San Jose State and Texas Tech will compete Saturday at noon in Boulder, then Colorado will host UNC for the finale of the tournament Saturday at 7 p.m.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO