Local restaurants and bars require proof of vaccination for entry
Several bars and restaurants around the District are requiring proof of vaccination for customers entering their establishments. Managers of four D.C. bars said they decided to require proof of vaccination as an extra level of protection in addition to the mask mandate to ensure the health and safety of their customers and staff. They said the majority of the customers have complied with the requirement and they have not noticed a downturn in business as a result.www.gwhatchet.com
