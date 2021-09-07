CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Athletic department looks to boost fan engagement in light of campus return

By Will Margerum
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing in empty sports facilities for more than a year, athletes will once again play with the roar of fans around them. The athletic department has prepared for students and fans to pack into the Smith Center after announcing there would be no COVID-19 capacity limitations for fans in the upcoming fall season. Millie Cohen, the marketing and fan engagement coordinator for the athletic department, said welcoming fans back to games is an “exciting” chance to reconnect students with the athletic programs.

