Athletic department looks to boost fan engagement in light of campus return

I am not a scientist nor do I claim to be. However, I always liked science and understand a good hypothesis. August 13th, RPI's Shirley Ann Jackson, Ph.D., President, Institute Professor, Professor of Physics, Applied Physics, and Astronomy, Professor of Engineering Sciences released "plans for the upcoming year." In those plans, #15 "Institute athletic teams will participate in intercollegiate athletics for NCAA programs during the 2021-2022 academic year. External spectators will not be permitted at this time. The Institute will continue to confer with the NCAA, the ECAC, and the Liberty League regarding subsequent decisions." Long and short, no family and friends can attend RPI home games for the fall and winter sports.

