Cleveland Clinic – As the Delta variant continues to spread, more breakthrough infections are being reported among those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. “It’s not too unexpected that we are going to see breakthrough infections because we know that immunity doesn’t last forever,” explained Frank Esper, MD, infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic. “We do this all the time with our influenza vaccine where everybody needs a vaccine every year. We also do it with the tetanus vaccine. Everybody is supposed to get it every five to ten years because your immunity wanes over time.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO