As the United States Men’s National Team continues to ascend, more players could be enticed to join the program. Competing at a World Cup is an appealing prospect, particularly for dual nationals that may not receive as much of a chance on a more impermeable roster. Delayed by a year due to injury, Bayern Munich attacker Malik Tillman recently debuted for the first team in a 12-0 cup victory. While primarily competing for German youth sides, his future is far from decided but on a promising path.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO