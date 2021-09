Pilots at British Airways’ new domestic and short-haul arm at Gatwick are set to be paid less than their equivalents at easyJet, according to The Telegraph.Industry insiders are reported to have disclosed to the paper that junior BA ­captains at the new operation will be paid under £100,000 a year - less than the £108,000 starting salary paid to pilots at easyJet.The pay cuts are part of the carrier’s wider strategy to recover from the travel shutdown and low passenger numbers caused by the global pandemic.Two weeks ago it was reported that BA is planning to press ahead with a...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 HOURS AGO