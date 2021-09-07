Volleyball seeks fresh start after last season’s premature end

Volleyball is starting the year with five consecutive losses as the team prepares for the Dig the District Invitational this coming weekend. After enduring a shortened one-win season last year, GW (0-5) dropped their first five games to start the 2021 season. The Colonials have won just one set and have been shut out in their last three games, but despite the underwhelming start, head coach Sarah Bernson said there’s a lot for the team to build on as they march toward the rest of the season.