As we prepare for Magnum PI season 4 to premiere on CBS this fall, it of course makes sense to wonder as to who is going to return. So what do we know at present? We’ve reported already that the season 4 premiere is going to feature Magnum during the time in which Higgins is away — we know that she will be back after her time overseas with Ethan, but it doesn’t seem like the reunion is going to be in the opening minutes of the episode.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO