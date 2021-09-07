CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohannesburg [South Africa], Sep 7 (ANI): TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) in South Africa. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Mobile Marketing Platform Upstream ‘Dials Up’ Growth Strategy with HSBC UK Funding

International mobile marketing automation and customer engagement leader, Upstream, is set to further accelerate its expansion plans after securing an €8m funding package from HSBC UK. Enabling mobile customer engagement and acquisitions via technology and data, at a time when digitally connecting with customers is more important than ever, Upstream...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

TVS Motor Company launches the new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features in Nepal today. The motorcycle stands tall to its promise of delivering cutting edge technology, using years...
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

TVS Motor Company expands its presence in South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa]/New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced their new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL). TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Savills IM report pinpoints new opportunities in European industrial and logistics sector

So-called big-box mainstream logistics assets continue to display strong fundamentals, but with pricing pressures driving down yields and new themes emerging, other industrial subsectors now offer alternative opportunities to investors, according to a new report by Savills Investment Management, an international real estate investment manager. The report, titled Thinking outside...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etg#Latin America#Johannesburg#Etg Logistics#Ani#Etgl#Indian#Export Trading Group#Tvs Motor Company
irei.com

Craig Maguire appointed head of pan-European logistics for BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate is strengthening its pan-European logistics team by appointing Craig Maguire as head of logistics and industrial. He will head up the European coordination of the logistics business (investment and rentals/sales), alongside the local teams of BNP Paribas Real Estate. This pan-European team will continue to develop...
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

AEO Set to Unveil New Denim Concept, Eyeing Logistics Acquisition

American Eagle Outfitters remains focused on logistics and how best to gain efficiencies in its supply chain operations. In a Nutshell: The teen retailer on Thursday reported mixed second-quarter earnings results that included a beat on Wall Street’s consensus for earnings per share and a miss on revenue expectations. But perhaps what’s more interesting is how the company placed having the right product on an equal footing with its internal logistics operations. Company executives on the conference call to Wall Street analysts spoke about investments in logistics over the past two years. They also noted that the costs of getting goods to...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Xiaomi motors into EV with new business unit

Rising Chinese technology star Xiaomi has now officially entered the automotive business after it completed the business registration of Xiaomi EV with registered capital of 10 billion yuan (US$1.55 billion). Xiaomi described the move as a milestone in its push into the smart electric vehicle (EV) market and said the...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Link Global Technologies Begins Regulatory Approval Process for 30 MW Over 3 New Sites

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, is pleased to announce the initiation of engineering, procurement and regulatory approvals of a previously announced partner increasing its initial commitment from 20 MW to 30 MW.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
albuquerqueexpress.com

MINTMARK Began a New 2.0 Strategic Phase

On September 6th Beijing time, MINTMARK held a press conference in United States of America. Reuters Dow Jones and Yahoo media were be invited. With the successful conclusion of the last multinational round table, MINTMARK and BC Fund reached a deeper cooperation framework. Now the company has officially entered a period of rapid development. In order to better adapt to the subsequent development, it has made comprehensive adjustments and upgrades in the company's structure.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

SAYA gold avenue opens delivery

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Undeterred by the pandemic, SAYA Homes, a prominent developer in Delhi-NCR region, has commenced delivery of its 44 storeyed project named "SAYA Gold Avenue" in Indirapuram. Situated in the heart of fully developed Indirapuram, the project is located at an easy access from New...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

Organized Retail Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Apple,Alibaba,Amazon,eBay,Flipkart(Walmart)

Global Organized Retail Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organized Retail market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organized Retail market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
breakingtravelnews.com

New senior appointment for the Peninsula London

The Peninsula London has appointed Susan Wheatley to the role of director of sales and marketing at the property. With almost 30 years of international luxury hospitality experience, she has forged her career in the commercial divisions of some of the great hotels of the world, including Burj Al Arab and Raffles Dubai and Grosvenor House, London.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

‘Humanity is doomed’

“HUMANITY IS DOOMED” — Climate change is taking a toll on the mental health of teenagers and young adults in a way that could be broadly damaging to society and even democratic institutions. That’s among the findings in a first-of-its-kind survey of people aged 16 to 25 conducted by researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Share Buyback Update of 18,941,550 Shares

WASHINGTON DC and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:QEGY) ('Quantum') is pleased to announce the progress of its $2.0 million Stock Buyback Program. The Company announced previously that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the Company's $2.0 million stock...
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Interim Trade Agreement between India, UK

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India and UK aim to launch negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) by November 1 this year. The two sides look for an Interim agreement by March 22 and later a comprehensive agreement. The matter came up during the discussions held between Piyush Goyal...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US pressuring India to restart COVID-19 vaccine exports

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): The US is quietly pressuring India to restart COVID-19 vaccine exports, Axios reported citing sources. According to the report, the Biden administration is planning to offer a higher-profile role for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COVID-19 global summit in New York if he agrees to release vaccines soon.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Government of Nunavut Chooses Calian Telehealth Solution for Sustainable Pandemic Response System

Government agencies trust Calian to provide high-quality healthcare services. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd., (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, was selected by the Government of Nunavut to provide telehealth services as part of the government's long-term pandemic preparedness strategy.
HEALTH SERVICES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mawson Announces Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan ('RSUs'), the Company has granted 250,000 stock options and 700,000 RSUs to certain officers and employees of the Company, exercisable and issuable for up to 950,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares'). The stock options are exercisable at $0.22 per Common Share for a period of three years. The RSUs vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one Common Share for each RSU granted. Each of the Stock Option Plan and RSU Plan were last approved by the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting held on November 18, 2020.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Can B Corp. to Produce 13,000 Liters of Delta-8 and Other Isomers with Potential $10 Million Revenue

Newly acquired Colorado facilities will process isolate for Can B Products. HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Can B Corp. (OTCQB:CANB) ('Can B' or the 'Company'), a diversified health and wellness company, announced today plans to fulfill a new hemp processing agreements after securing hemp biomass and winterized crude to create over 13,000 Liters (1 Liter = 1.05 Quarts) of isomers, including Delta-8, with a potential wholesale value exceeding $10 million at today's market price. The biomass Can-B has secured is harvested hemp that is the core ingredient to make hemp isolate which is the CBD component of Can B's CBD tinctures, salves, gels, as well as its line of isomers such as Delta-8.
HICKSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy