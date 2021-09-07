TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor

American Eagle Outfitters remains focused on logistics and how best to gain efficiencies in its supply chain operations. In a Nutshell: The teen retailer on Thursday reported mixed second-quarter earnings results that included a beat on Wall Street’s consensus for earnings per share and a miss on revenue expectations. But perhaps what’s more interesting is how the company placed having the right product on an equal footing with its internal logistics operations. Company executives on the conference call to Wall Street analysts spoke about investments in logistics over the past two years. They also noted that the costs of getting goods to...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO