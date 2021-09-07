TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor
Johannesburg [South Africa], Sep 7 (ANI): TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) in South Africa. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
