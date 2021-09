The Oregon Ducks football team is flying high as the No. 4 program in the country after knocking off the Ohio State Buckeyes last week. Now, the Ducks are gearing up for the College Football Playoff so long as they can stay hot and win out to finish the season. If you haven’t bought a new Oregon Ducks tee, hoodie or hat in awhile, now is a great time to upgrade your gear with several online shops making fresh new designs.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO