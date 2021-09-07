CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Center, WA

La Center woman’s reusable toilet paper on a roll

By Monika Spykerman
Columbian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToilet paper is a very recent invention, in terms of human history. Toilet paper in the modern sense has only been around since 1857, when New Yorker Joseph Gayetty sold “medicated paper” for use in the water closet. Before that, options for keeping clean included sponges attached to sticks, moss, animal fur and leaves. For more, um, scrubbing power, there were bits of seashell, pieces of ceramic, rocks and bamboo segments carved into a sort of spatula. In ancient times, wiping with handmade, expensive cloth would have been considered a luxury.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Society
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Society
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Hazel Dell, WA
City
La Center, WA
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toilet Paper#Toileting#Organic Cotton#Fur#Natural Resources#Kindred Homestead Supply#Refill#All Natural Soaps#Columbian
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy