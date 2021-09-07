La Center woman’s reusable toilet paper on a roll

Toilet paper is a very recent invention, in terms of human history. Toilet paper in the modern sense has only been around since 1857, when New Yorker Joseph Gayetty sold “medicated paper” for use in the water closet. Before that, options for keeping clean included sponges attached to sticks, moss, animal fur and leaves. For more, um, scrubbing power, there were bits of seashell, pieces of ceramic, rocks and bamboo segments carved into a sort of spatula. In ancient times, wiping with handmade, expensive cloth would have been considered a luxury.