CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Feds identify Phoenix as best city for Afghan refugees

By Cole Lauterbach, The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3uAf_0bogrXMy00


A federal agency has named Phoenix the ideal location for Afghan refugees to resettle.

The U.S. government is assisting thousands of Afghans in finding new homes after they fled what’s now a Taliban-controlled country. Governors and mayors from New York to California expressed their desire to help these refugees.

Gov. Doug Ducey and House Speaker Rusty Bowers released a joint statement Aug. 19, saying the refugees had a home in Arizona.

“Despite the President’s poor response to growing tensions in the Middle East, Arizona recognizes the service of thousands of Afghans over the last 20 years,” the statement said. “As refugees come and find homes in states across the nation, we welcome them to our state full of opportunity and choice, and we’re working closely with federal and state officials to offer them safety in Arizona.”

Ducey and Bowers said the Arizona Office of Refugee Resettlement would “work with refugees to secure housing and employment, enroll in English classes if needed, connect them with health care resources, and their children – including their daughters who would be denied an education under the Taliban – will be enrolled in school.”

Although other states, namely California and New York, have higher concentrations of Afghan communities, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs lists the Phoenix as the most opportune place in the country for those seeking to resettle.

The list of 19 cities is sorted by “reasonable cost of living, housing availability, employment opportunities, and strong resettlement services and support.”

Refugees working with the bureau are given $1,100 in a monthly stipend for the first three months once they arrive in the country.

Even though California has communities such as Fremont’s Little Kabul that’s known as the largest concentration of Afghan residents in the country, the bureau discourages settlement there.

“Please be aware that the cost of living and the availability of housing can vary significantly in different locations across the United States,” the bureau said. “The Washington, DC metro area including northern Virginia and some cities in California are very expensive places to live, and it can be difficult to find reasonable housing and employment. Any resettlement benefits you receive may not comfortably cover the cost of living in these areas.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 121

Gee Spot
7d ago

I read they will be receiving something like $2300 a month the article didn't specify if that is per person or family. I do have sympathy for these people but I can't help notice the homeless crisis has expanded to all area's of the valley. Shouldn't we fix the problems we have first before adding more?

Reply(9)
59
Shelley Hoffman
7d ago

I agree with Sandra! its horrible but Phoenix is becoming a pit and now rather then cleaning it up it will get 10x worse.property values will drop like never before ☹

Reply(7)
32
Shannon Petershagen
7d ago

no we are not. We are having its severe housing crisis. Our streets are filled with homeless populations. And you bringing more refugees in. How does that make sense. I shouldn't we watch out for our homeless before bringing more in.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
WashingtonExaminer

‘Debacle’ and ‘betrayal’: Blinken ripped for Afghanistan failures in rancorous House hearing

MORE GRILLED BLINKEN ON TAP: To call yesterday’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan “contentious” would be to risk serious understatement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced withering criticism from Republicans on the committee, including demands he resign. More “grilled Blinken” is on the menu for this morning as the embattled secretary of state is raked over the hibachi by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, beginning at 10 a.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Afghan Refugees#Feds#Afghans#Taliban#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
138K+
Followers
50K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy