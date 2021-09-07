CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2021 Austin-San Antonio Growth Summit zeroes in on Texas' fastest-growing region

By Will Anderson
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 7 days ago
The enormous growth of cities between Austin and San Antonio will be put in the spotlight soon during the annual Austin-San Antonio Growth Summit. Hays County, with San Marcos as its seat, saw its population grow faster than any other county in Texas from 2010 to 2020. Comal County, with New Braunfels as its seat, was not far behind. More huge neighborhoods are taking shape. Companies continue to invest in the area, for both expansions and relocations.

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

