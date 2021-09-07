CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Cole Says Jungle Boy is Number One On His List Of Wrestlers He Wants To Face In AEW

By Gisberto Guzzo
 7 days ago
Adam Cole has his sights set on one of AEW's brightest young stars. Following the main event of AEW All Out, Adam Cole made a surprise appearance, seemingly coming to the aid of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express as they got beat up by The Elite. As Cole stood face to face with Kenny Omega, he superkicked Jungle Boy and hugged his old friends. The Young Bucks even kissed him on the cheek.

