Samsung Could Potentially Launch the Galaxy S22 Series Later This Year

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumor mill is slowly gaining traction all over again as we have started hearing about the Galaxy S22 series, and the latest tip we have might piss off some of the Galaxy S21 users. So far, we have been expecting Samsung to release the S22 series earlier next year to fall in line with the release of the S21 series that launched in January. However, the latest tip suggests that Samsung might end up launching the Galaxy S22 series by the end of this year.

CNET

Should I still buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 or S21 or wait for the S22?

Samsung's Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 phones are both excellent Android phones, so much so that a prospective buyer might consider buying one of Samsung's older phones, rather than waiting for the S22, to save some cash. The Galaxy S20 in particular has had quite the price drop, launching at $999 right as the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March 2020 and now available for $650. That puts it substantially lower than the Galaxy S21, which is currently $150 more expensive at $800. But does it still make sense to buy an S20 or S21 now, knowing the Galaxy S22 is just around the corner?
thelcn.com

Samsung’s $999 foldable phone brings challenge to coming iPhones

Samsung Electronics launched its lineup of consumer devices for the latter half of the year Wednesday, positioning its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a direct rival to Apple’s upcoming iPhone release. The 5G-capable, Android-powered device dramatically lowers the entry price for the foldables category, coming in at $999 after...
mobilesyrup.com

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra battery capacities leak online

While Samsung’s upcoming S series smartphones might not arrive until early next year, rumours about the device’s battery capacities have already started leaking. Coming from the China Compulsory Certification in China, the leaked data lists that the Galaxy S22+ will sport a 4,370mAh battery, which is smaller than the S21+’ 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra will feature a 4,855mAh power source, which is smaller than the 5,000mAh battery on the S21 Ultra. However, it’s likely Samsung will advertise the S22 series’ battery capacities as 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy Note 20 and more are on sale at Amazon.com

We start today’s deals with several Android devices that are currently on sale. First up, we have the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s up for grabs starting at $650 when you go for the entry-level variant. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, this model is getting a 19 percent discount on its Phantom Violet color option, meaning that you can get yours with $150 savings. This is still one of the most powerful devices in the market, and it packs a 6.2-inch display, a triple camera setup with a 12MP ultrawide, a 12MP Wide-angle, a 64MP telephoto camera, and more.
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may trump the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus in two aspects

Leaks about the Galaxy S22 series continue, with Samsung's next flagships being tipped for release by early next year at the latest. Last month, several leakers discussed the display sizes of the series, as we covered at the time. While the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are still expected to feature 6.06-inch, 6.55-inch and 6.81-inch displays respectively, there are some updates in the series' development.
makeuseof.com

The History of the Samsung Galaxy S Series: From 2010 to Today

Samsung's flagship lineup, the S series, has been a vehicle for the company's innovation for over a decade. The series has pioneered some of the most revolutionary technologies that contributed to shaping the look and feel of Android devices. What helped the series rise to fame was not the intensity...
South Korea
Samsung Galaxy
Technology
Samsung
notebookcheck.net

Samsung tipped to update over 70 devices to One UI 4 and Android 12

Samsung has stepped up its game recently regarding software support for older devices. Only recently, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships would only receive two major updates, trailing the likes of Apple, Google and OnePlus. Last year, the company announced that devices would see an additional major update, starting with the Galaxy S10 series. Subsequently, Samsung has committed to delivering four or five years of security patch updates to some devices.
notebookcheck.net

The 120Hz Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is destined to launch in India soon

Ishan Agarwal claims to have heard that Samsung has another new prospect for the 2021 Indian smartphone market in the works. Its alleged Snapdragon 778G SoC confers a 120Hz refresh rate on its possibly AMOLED display. This panel, according to the new MySmartPrice article based on this fresh leak, is to be called the Galaxy M52 5G on its launch.
gamepolar.com

Samsung Reportedly Skipping Its 200MP Sensor for the Galaxy S22 Extremely

Regardless of having introduced its ISOCELL HP1 200MP digicam sensor, which is the business’s first, Samsung will reportedly not apply it to the Galaxy S22 Extremely. As a substitute, contemporary data claims that the Korean big will persist with a lower-resolution digicam for no matter motive. Galaxy S22 Extremely Could...
technave.com

Samsung Galaxy A series devices tipped to use AMD mRDNA GPU as well

Next year's Samsung Galaxy A series will probably be really competitive in terms of tech specs. After the rumour came out saying that all the 2022 Galaxy A devices would feature optical image stabilization (OIS), a new report has arrived claiming that some would also get the mRDNA GPU from AMD.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India after launching it globally last month. The new mobile device is an upgrade over the previous version which is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G which was also introduced earlier this year. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G had its India price...
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant launched in India

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India in June, but it only launched the LTE variant in the country. Now the Wi-Fi-only model is also available for purchase in India through Amazon.in. It comes in a single 4GB/64GB configuration priced at INR41,999 ($575/€485), and you get four color options - Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green. The LTE version is also offered in the same colorways but has two memory options - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB priced at INR46,999 ($645/€545) and INR50,999 ($700/€590), respectively.
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung One UI 3.1.1 now ready for the Galaxy Z series smartphones

Before the One UI 4 Beta is released this September, allow us to focus on the One UI 3.1.1. This version has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S21 line last week. It follows the Android 11 One UI 3.1 but this 3.1.1 is for the Galaxy Z series. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G run on One UI 3.1.1 out of the box. It is the latest UI build for the foldables. As described, this one makes use of the foldable’s huge display and other unique features. With the UI, the latest foldable devices are easier to use and navigate.
wccftech.com

Get the Stunning “Frame TV” for Just $529.99 (Last Two Days of Labor Day Sale)

Samsung's "The Frame" TV is no longer limited to the homes of celebs as the company offers small discounts on this line-up every few months. However, Samsung rarely, if ever, offers discounts on the base 32-inch variant. Samsung The Frame TV QLED HDR Smart TV is now available for just $529.99, making all of your TV-or-art Instagram dreams come true!
