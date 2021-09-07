Samsung Could Potentially Launch the Galaxy S22 Series Later This Year
The rumor mill is slowly gaining traction all over again as we have started hearing about the Galaxy S22 series, and the latest tip we have might piss off some of the Galaxy S21 users. So far, we have been expecting Samsung to release the S22 series earlier next year to fall in line with the release of the S21 series that launched in January. However, the latest tip suggests that Samsung might end up launching the Galaxy S22 series by the end of this year.wccftech.com
