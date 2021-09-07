CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOE Announces Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Energy has authorized the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to conduct an exchange of 300,000 barrels of crude oil. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that it has authorized the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to conduct an exchange of 300,000 barrels of crude oil from the Bayou Choctaw storage site to Placid Refining Company LLC’s refinery, which is located near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

