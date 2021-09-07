4 ambitious goals for Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold in 2021

Sam Darnold could have blamed any number of things for what went wrong in his three seasons in New York. And he’d have been justified with all of it. The coaching changes from Todd Bowles to Adam Gase to Robert Saleh. The inability of the first two men to get more out of the former USC star. The lack of consistency along the offensive line. A mostly lousy receiving corps. The organization’s unwillingness to give him more time to improve. A change in general managers from the guy who drafted him - Mike Maccagnan - to the one once called him untouchable but traded him anyway - Joe Douglas.

