Cuts&Curls 4 Boys&Girls hopes to provide school-bound kids with supplies and style on Tuesday

This is a community announcement from the Tompkins Trust Company. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. ITHACA, N.Y.—An Ithaca native, Dr. Nia Nunn has been an Associate Professor of Education, Psychology, and Women & Gender Studies at Ithaca College since 2013. She serves as the Board of Directors President for the Southside Community Center and is the Executive Director of the Community University Music Education Program. Additionally, she is a mother, artist, activist, author, and consultant within the Ithaca community and across the nation. On her various roles, Dr. Nunn shared, “(As) a mother to three boys, an artist, and yogi, I see that I have a role, responsibility, and privilege to encourage and model radiance, empowerment, and permission.”

ITHACA, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO