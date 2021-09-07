Cuts&Curls 4 Boys&Girls hopes to provide school-bound kids with supplies and style on Tuesday
This is a community announcement from Cuts&Curls 4 Boys&Girls. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit news releases, email tips@ithacavoice.com. Community advocate and local mom Gloria Coicou made a commitment to bring the Ithaca community together to give kids a chance to go to school in style. On Sept. 7, starting at 9 a.m., kids will get free haircuts at God With Us Barbershop and free hairstyling at V’s Hair Salon.ithacavoice.com
Comments / 0