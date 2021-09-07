CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by acclaimed model that nailed Allen's huge year

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL deadline for 53-man roster cuts has passed, and the most notable name on the chopping block was former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP struggled to move New England through the air in 2020, so Mac Jones is now in line to start. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will be one of three 2021 Fantasy football rookies at quarterback to start in Week 1 along with Zach Wilson (Jets) and Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars).

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Drew Brees
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Patriots#Bills#Adp#Sportsline#Raiders#Nfl Draft#Chiefs
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
International Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rookie QB Grades After Week 1 Debuts

The 2021 NFL season has barely begun, but it's not too early to start grading the performances of the five rookie quarterbacks who saw the field in Week 1. The 2021 draft class was heralded as a defining one for the league, as five of the most talented prospects the position has seen in quite some time all entered together. All five played in Week 1, with three of them starting.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy