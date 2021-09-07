CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Idle American: Now they can be told

brownwoodtx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreachers, bless ‘em, don’t have to look hard for reasons to laugh. Some are able to put laughter “on hold,” restraining guffaws until sermons end; others can only surrender to the humor of the moment. This day, I’ll address the “long and the short of it.” The former, Dr. Bruce...

The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Frontiersman

Did Jesus claim to be God?

Some people say, “Jesus never claimed to be God.” The New Testament is very clear. Jesus claimed to be God many times. One of those times is found in Mark 8. The most important question you will ever answer in your life is, “Who is Jesus?” Your eternal destiny hangs in the balance.
arcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Craig Daily Press

Faith: What deserves our worship?

I recently read, and you may have heard, that Harvard University has hired a self-avowed atheist to serve as University Chaplain. Before you join your voice with countless others who have pointed out the obvious absurdity of such a selection, it might be worthwhile to examine what this says about our culture – or more to the point, what it says about our nature as human persons.
Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
outreachmagazine.com

5 Questions Every Church Must Ask

For our churches to have a future, we must be willing to ask ourselves these foundational questions. A recent article in the Atlantic cited 17 questions every college should be asking. The point was that “we need a serious conversation about the future of America’s universities.”. They’re right. We do.
lakenewsonline.com

What is Apostasy?

Often, we read the Bible and we skim over words without understanding the meaning. Or if you aren’t paying attention, you read a different word than what was on the page. Apostasy is one of those words, what does it mean when Paul was falsely accusing of teaching the Jews apostasy from Moses? The law was and is a very strong commitment for the Jewish people. They believed Paul was saying, don’t follow our Jewish customs. In Matthew Paul addresses the falling away of a believer, stating the love of many will grow cold. This proceeds the “day of the Lord”, which is another subject. 2Thessalonians tells us to not be so easily shaken or alarmed by those who say the day of the Lord has already begun. You might say, not me, I am true to the end. If people fall away and/or abandon and/or refuse to continue to follow the Lord, how does that happen. We might respond, maybe they didn’t really believe in the first place. John tells us many of His disciples felt it was too hard to understand…Jesus said, “He knew from the beginning which ones didn’t believe, and He knew who would betray Him, many turned away and deserted Him. We realize “apostasy” isn’t a new word, there has always been a problem within the church and will continue to the end of days.
Science Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
inspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Idaho State Journal

Holiness to the Lord – The House of the Lord

“Holiness to the Lord” & “The House of the Lord” are the words inscribed on every temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. When one thinks of a “temple,” what does one think of? Solomon’s Temple, maybe? Possibly, one thinks of the abundance of “Mormon” temples scattered throughout Idaho and Utah. Those who travel through Pocatello, and who live in the Portneuf valley, cannot miss the giant white building that has a golden statue on top of its spire sitting on Pocatello’s east bench. Those unfamiliar with the two-year construction of that building, or with the beliefs The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, may not recognize that it is a house of the Lord.
sportsspectrum.com

Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 14 - The Omnipresence of God

“Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” — Psalm 84:3 (ESV) The presence of our God is everywhere. He moves, lives, breathes and works all around us. Psalm 84:3 (ESV) declares the extensiveness of our Heavenly Father’s presence in saying, “Even the sparrow finds a home, and the swallow a nest for herself, where she may lay her young, at your altars.” Psalm 84 proclaims that even the birds of the air find their home before the altars of the almighty, living God. Even the birds of the air come before God’s presence as they lay their young in the canopies.
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
Middletown Press

Forum on Faith: What's learned through a Christian prison ministry program

This is a story of my journey through a Christian prison ministry called Kairos. Mathew 25:36 I was in prison and you visited me. The program has three different missions: Kairos inside, where we work directly with residents over a course of three and half days, then meet monthly for Reunion Groups; Kairos outside to demonstrate God’s love and grace to women who know someone who is incarcerated; and, Kairos Torch, a weekend mentoring program designed to introduce Christian concepts to incarcerated offenders ages 25 and under, followed by a six month one- to- one mentoring program.
brownwoodtx.com

Remembering Sept. 11, 2001: Forever ingrained in our minds

August Pfluger represents Texas District 11 in the U.S. House of Representatives. On this solemn day, we pause to remember the attacks on our homeland that forever changed our nation and took 2,977 American lives. September 11, 2001 is forever ingrained in our minds. We all remember where we were...
bluemountaineagle.com

Children return to Imperial Community Church for AWANA

IMPERIAL — The frolicking of youngsters with their friends were seen and heard at Imperial Community Church’s AWANA Club sign ups Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the education building behind the main church building on the corner of Barioni Boulevard and G Street in Imperial. One of several AWANA Clubs in...
