CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Jose Altuve: Reaches base four times in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltuve went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Mariners. Altuve doubled and scored in the second and then doubled once more in the fourth. He then drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the fifth to extend the Astros' lead to 8-2. The 31-year-old has put together consecutive multi-hit games since taking a breather Saturday and is slashing .273/.348/.473 with 25 homers, 69 RBI, 91 runs scored, four steals and 58:80 BB:K over 572 plate appearances this season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

'I'm in the show': At age 26, Jose Siri called up for first time by Astros

SAN DIEGO — Mickey Storey summoned the Sugar Land Skeeters into the clubhouse on Thursday for a call-up celebration. Jose Siri sat to the skipper’s right, shirt off and mind elsewhere. He struck out in three of his four at-bats during a 3-1 win against the Las Vegas Aviators and had heard this same speech so many times before.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Mariners
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Reinstated from injured list

Urquidy (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The 26-year-old will start in place of Zack Greinke (undisclosed) in Friday's series opener against the Padres. Urquidy has been sidelined since late June due to right shoulder inflammation, but he recently made three rehab appearances and posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.50 WHIP in 12 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Urquidy: Can't reach five innings in return

Urquidy got a no-decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Making his first start since June 29 due to a shoulder injury, Urquidy limited San Diego just enough for Houston to come out on top, permitting one run on two hits in both the third and fifth innings. Manager Dusty Baker let the 29-year-old throw a respectable 71 pitches in four plus innings which bodes well for his next start scheduled for Friday versus the Angels.
MLB
The Associated Press

Hey Siri! Astros rookie homers twice in 15-1 win at Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hey Siri, this was a first start to remember after all of those years working to get to the majors. Jose Siri homered twice and added a two-run single while becoming the first big league player since RBIs became official in 1920 to have two homers and five RBIs in a first career start as the AL West-leading Houston Astros overwhelmed the last-place Texas Rangers 15-1 on Monday night.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Fills in for slumping Altuve

Diaz started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 10-2 loss to San Diego. Altuve was given the day off Saturday in the midst of a dismal 4-for-37 funk, which caused him to show frustration during Friday's 6-3 win. Diaz, who had received regular at-bats as a fill-in at third base while Alex Bregman was unavailable, has been moved around the diamond to keep fresh, but he's 1-for-25 since Bregman returned to action Aug. 25. Saturday's start was his first since Tuesday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Scores as pinch runner

Siri entered Friday's game as a pinch runner and scored a run in a 6-3 win over the Padres. Siri ran for Yordan Alvarez in the ninth inning and came around to score an insurance run. It was the 26-year-old's first experience in an MLB game. Speed has been Siri's most prominent skill in the minors, and it could come in handy as a pinch runner for Alvarez or Alex Bregman, who recently returned from a quadriceps injury.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Homers, on base three times

Tucker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk in a 6-3 victory against San Diego on Friday. Tucker was Houston's most productive batter in Friday's win, walking and scoring in the fourth inning, singling in the sixth, and slugging a go-ahead homer in the eighth off San Diego reliever Emilio Pagan. It was the outfielder's first long ball in seven games and was a nice rebound following Wednesday's hitless performance.
MLB
Seattle Times

Astros starter Odorizzi leaves game after play at 1st base

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros starter Jake Odorizzi left with right foot soreness after coming off the mound and running to cover first base in the second inning against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Odorizzi ran to the bag to take first baseman’s Yuli Gurriel’s throw for the...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros call up outfielder Jose Siri

SAN DIEGO — The Astros are promoting outfielder Jose Siri to the major leagues, according to a video posted on reliever Bryan Abreu’s Instagram story. The video, taken inside the Constellation Field home clubhouse, shows Class AAA Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey gathering the Skeeters to inform them that Siri “is going to the big leagues for the first time.” Siri played in the Skeeters’ 3-1 win against the Las Vegas Aviators on Thursday, finishing 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
MLB
chatsports.com

Astros: Updated win total projections for stretch run

BALTIMORE, MD - JUNE 23: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 23, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) With rosters expanding, the Astros add reinforcements, possibly boosting their win...
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros give struggling Jose Altuve a day off

SAN DIEGO — Mired in an ugly 4-for-37 funk that caused him to show outward frustration during Friday’s 6-3 win, Jose Altuve did not start Saturday’s game against the Padres. “I just decided to give him off because he’s been struggling,” manager Dusty Baker said. “We all struggle from time...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners win trade, vanquish Astros 4-0

The Mariners won the trade. Hyperbolic and reactionary? Perhaps. It’s incredibly difficult to assess trades generally, and particularly challenging to do so during the season in which they were carried out. Often times there are piles of money, long-term contracts, teenage hopefuls, and other such butterfly wing flaps standing in the way of a swift assessment.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Picks up 11th win

McCullers (11-4) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Monday. McCullers was handed an early cushion after the Astros went up 6-0 by the end of the second inning. The Mariners got to him in the third for a two-run double, but otherwise, McCullers was able to work around some walks and hold them in check. The 27-year-old has had his way with the M's this season, as he's beaten them three times in four games and has a 3.13 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 23 innings. For the year, McCullers sports a 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 161:67 K:BB over 138.1 innings. He lines up for a favorable matchup against the Angels over the weekend.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Three hits in win

Bregman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's victory against the Mariners. The 27-year-old doubled and drove in teammate Michael Brantley in the third inning and singled in the fifth inning before tying the game in the ninth with a two-run blast off Paul Sewald. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 25, Bregman has secured at least one hit in 10 out of 11 games while batting .357 and striking out only three times in 42 at-bats.
MLB
FanSided

Astros: Jose Urquidy has returned, but what is next for the right-hander?

Jose Urquidy returned to the mound on Friday, as his pitch arsenal was in full effect for the Astros. As the Houston Astros opened a three-game series with the San Diego Padres last night, Jose Urquidy took the mound for the first time since his trip to the injured list with some reoccurring shoulder soreness.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy