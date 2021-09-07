Astros' Jose Altuve: Reaches base four times in win
Altuve went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-2 win over the Mariners. Altuve doubled and scored in the second and then doubled once more in the fourth. He then drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the fifth to extend the Astros' lead to 8-2. The 31-year-old has put together consecutive multi-hit games since taking a breather Saturday and is slashing .273/.348/.473 with 25 homers, 69 RBI, 91 runs scored, four steals and 58:80 BB:K over 572 plate appearances this season.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0