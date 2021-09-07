CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Lance McCullers: Picks up 11th win

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCullers (11-4) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Monday. McCullers was handed an early cushion after the Astros went up 6-0 by the end of the second inning. The Mariners got to him in the third for a two-run double, but otherwise, McCullers was able to work around some walks and hold them in check. The 27-year-old has had his way with the M's this season, as he's beaten them three times in four games and has a 3.13 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 23 innings. For the year, McCullers sports a 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 161:67 K:BB over 138.1 innings. He lines up for a favorable matchup against the Angels over the weekend.

