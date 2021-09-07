CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Likely to return kicks

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Hubbard is anticipated to serve as the Panthers' kickoff returner, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Hubbard took back kickoffs in his freshman season at Oklahoma State and will now apparently be given the opportunity in his opening NFL campaign. That role would give Hubbard extra chances to flash his big-play ability, as Christian McCaffrey's presence atop the tailback depth chart could restrict his offensive snaps. Carolina's recent signing of Royce Freeman gives Hubbard fresh veteran competition to back up McCaffrey as well, so it'll be interesting to see how the team's backfield plays are divided early on.

