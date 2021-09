Despite a recent 35–11 stretch that included a 13-game winning streak, the Yankees' best-case scenario as September begins appears to be earning a berth in the single-elimination Wild Card Game. I framed it in that manner to serve as a friendly reminder that games early in the season count just as much as the games later in the season. The team’s 12-20 stretch from late May through June has as much to do with them currently looking up at Tampa Bay in the standings as the Rays’ good play does.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO