CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altavista, VA

McCracken honors past, looks to future at Y

By A.J. O'Leary, Editor
theunionstar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Altavista Area YMCA entered a new era last week when longtime employee Maria McCracken became the organization’s second CEO since it was founded 50 years ago. McCracken said she wants to make sure the Y keeps its strong reputation, while continuing to meet the community’s changing needs. Steve Jester, the Y’s leader for 50 years, described McCracken as confident, a skilled problem solver, aware of her own strengths and weaknesses and willing to ask for help if she needs it.

www.theunionstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Altavista, VA
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Youth Sports#A New Era#Fitness#Camping#Centra#Covid
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy