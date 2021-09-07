CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's 'quant' traders fend off regulatory flak

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7OHO_0bognuKj00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese hedge fund managers parried criticism of their trading techniques and market impact on Tuesday, a day after the country’s top securities regulator said the rapidly growing number of “quants” was a challenge to stock exchanges.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said on Monday bourses should be paying attention to a surge in quantitative trading on the mainland. Quants, as traders and funds that engage in such trading are known, employ fast computers that use mathematical and statistical analyses to trade.

In mature markets, such quantitative and high-frequency trading had led to better liquidity, but also spawned herd behaviours, greater volatility and unfairness, Yi said.

Fund managers were quick to deflect that criticism, which comes at a time of heightened market concerns as China launches a series of regulations against sectors ranging from technology to private tutoring.

Yi’s remarks also come as analysts debate the role of China’s ‘flash boys’ -- the data-driven, fast-paced hedge fund traders -- in a thriving stock market.

“You cannot just blame quants, without blaming long-only funds” for causing market problems, said Yuan Yuwei, a hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

“Actually, long-only funds do more harm to markets” in China, where short selling of shares is restricted, he said.

Xueming Zhang, head of Antifragile Investment at China iFund Asset Management Co Ltd, distanced his company from the type of funds potentially being targeted by regulators.

“Our quantitative strategy is different from the mainstream these days, which is high-frequency trading,” Zhang said.

“It’s understandable that regulators don’t want to see barbaric growth of the sector triggering excessive volatility.”

China’s quantitative private funds totalled nearly 1 trillion yuan ($154.6 billion) at the end of June, according to Citic Securities. That’s almost ten times their size in 2017.

The chief executive of a major high-frequency hedge fund in China said the asset manager had been in constant contact with regulators, who are studying the business.

“High-frequency trading under China’s stock trading mechanism is different from that in U.S. and European markets,” said the executive, who declined to be identified due to sensitivity of the topic. Under China’s system, stocks cannot be sold on the same day of purchase.

“But it’s a trend for regulators to set up an effective management framework, which we support.”

The spotlight on ‘flash boys’ coincides with an explosion in China’s stock trading volumes. Daily turnover has exceeded 1 trillion yuan for over 30 consecutive sessions.

Estimates of how much quant funds contribute to this turnover vary. Citic Securities puts the figure between 10%-15%, while Guosen Securities estimates it’s over 20%.

Some of the biggest players include High-Flyer Quant, Ubiquant Investment and Shanghai Minghong Investment Management Co. The market has also attracted global hedge fund houses such as Winton Group and Man Group, as China presses on with opening its capital markets.

Instead of imposing tighter regulations on hedge funds, China should improve its shorting mechanism and allow intraday trading of stocks, said Yuan of Water Wisdom.

“It’s time to reform the trading mechanism of A-shares,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble?

China Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them. With $300 billion in liabilities and links to myriad banks, Evergrande would send shock waves through the financial system and the broader economy should calamity strike. Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner, has sought to reassure bankers that the property company will pull through, even as its stock price craters and its bonds point toward potential default. Investors aren’t sure how. They’re also asking whether major Chinese companies are still considered too big to fail by the central government, which prizes stability -- and what happens if they’re not.
ECONOMY
985theriver.com

NetEase downsizes some projects amid China’s regulatory crackdown – SCMP

(Reuters) – Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc has downsized some of its studios and projects started in early September amid a regulatory crackdown by Beijing on the video gaming sector, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The report said that...
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

Exclusive-China brokers drop yuan forecasts to avoid regulators’ ire

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Brokerages in China have dropped detailed currency forecasts from their research notes, or have restricted access to them, underlining the growing sensitivity in the financial sector to a regulatory clampdown on speculative investment. Their disappearance follows pressure to avoid stockmarket forecasts as well as a ban by...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Quant#Hedge Funds#Chinese#Csrc Rrb#Antifragile Investment At#Citic Securities#European#Guosen Securities#Ubiquant Investment#Winton Group#Man Group#Yuan Of Water Wisdom
investing.com

Digital Yuan Goes Head to Head With Alipay, WeChat in Beijing

(Bloomberg) -- Swipe your bracelet, watch or even a walking stick, and you can pay for your goods with digital yuan. These are just some of the quirky gadgets that China’s central bank, lenders and technology giants are showcasing to Beijing residents ahead of a broader rollout of the e-currency when the city hosts the Winter Olympics in February. The wearable devices, embedded with a digital yuan chip, can be tapped against a scanner, transferring the currency from an e-wallet without needing an internet connection.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

China's yuan weakens on COVID-19 outbreaks in Fujian, disappointing data

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday, as outbreaks of coronavirus Delta variant infections raised concerns over China's economic recovery. The southeastern province of Fujian reported its fifth straight day of new local COVID-19 infections, though they were confined to three coastal cities where a total of 152 cases had been reported between Sept. 10-14. Some analysts reckoned China's tough measures to eradicate the virus, rather than try to adapt to living with it, as many other countries are doing, could handicap the economy. "We reckon that China's zero-Covid strategy could be increasingly costly for the Chinese economy," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura. August activity indicators came in weaker than expected, with industrial output rising at the weakest pace since July 2020, while growth of retail sales also slowed significantly. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, also noted three high frequency indicators including bank lending, power generation and rail freight transportation all slowed in August, suggesting that the economy's recovery in the second half of this year was "facing multiple obstacles". The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4430 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4421 at midday, 39 pips softer than the previous late session close. Separately, China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans earlier in the session, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 17th month in a row. "The full rollover of the MLF provided by the PBOC this morning suggests that some liquidity support is assured but credit growth is strong enough for some ammunition to be kept for the later months," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4492 per dollar, 8 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4500, the strongest since June 18. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.637 from the previous close of 92.672, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.439 per dollar. The yuan market at 0406 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4492 6.45 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4421 6.4382 -0.06% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.34% Spot change since 2005 28.48% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 99.1 99.05 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.637 92.672 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.439 0.05% * Offshore 6.6183 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China stocks mixed as weak growth data weighs; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chinese shares traded mixed on Wednesday as weak factory and retail growth data weighed on sentiment. Hong Kong stocks were dragged lower by tech and casino gaming stocks. The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,899.96 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Breather For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, Didi Investors From Goldman Sachs: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs sees limited damage to economic growth and investment prospects from China's recent regulatory tightening, Bloomberg reports. The investment banking firm said the crackdown aimed to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term instead of broadly targeting private companies. Authorities' emphasis has shifted from internet...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
China
Benzinga

Why Are NetEase Shares Trading Lower Today?

Chinese gaming firm NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) scrapped some of its studios and projects started in early September amid China's video gaming sector regulatory crackdown, SCMP reports. NetEase pulled off multiple programmers, designers, and creative artists from their original jobs at its Shanghai and Hangzhou offices. China recently restricted the...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China Evergrande Debt Woes Raise Financing Pressure on Peers

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group's struggles to quickly sell off assets and avert defaulting on its 1.97 trillion yuan ($305.3 billion) in liabilities is raising the risk of contagion for other privately-owned developers, fund managers and analysts say. Worries over the country's No.2 property developer's ability to make bank loan...
ECONOMY
bioworld.com

China an attractive market, but regulatory uncertainty a source of concern

The med-tech market in China has lured many device makers and investors into doing business there despite concerns about intellectual property (IP) theft. While some of those IP theft worries have eased, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) is still implementing an order that came into force June 1, creating an environment of massive regulatory uncertainty that will force device makers to navigate carefully when attempting to access the world’s largest med-tech market.
CHINA
Benzinga

How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects

Concerns are at peak among investors and domestic tech companies, including China's cloud majors Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Baidu AI, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Technologies' Huawei Cloud, Canalys reports. The four cloud companies account for 80% of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong After Minister's Comments, Alibaba Continues To Dip While Other Big Tech Firms Strike Gains

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are trading lower in Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) are advancing. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares...
STOCKS
dallassun.com

China rejects English language

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): In a campaign against Western influence, China is rejecting the use of the English language in its educational institutions. Li Yuan, writing in The New York Times (NYT) said that it was hard to exaggerate the role English has played in changing China's social, cultural, economic and political landscape.
CHINA
crowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

Beijing Will Vigorously Support the Development of Two Types of Credit Rating Agencies. On September 6th, Huo Xuewen, Director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Financial Work gave a speech at the 2021 China Credit Forum. Huo introduced that Beijing would give priority to the development of two types of credit institutions. The first is an innovative credit rating agency for SMEs, which shall be presented with great opportunities with the establishment of Beijing Stock Exchange. The second is green credit rating agencies, which shall have an important role to play in the development of green finance, green bond and ESG related products. (Source: cls.cn)
CHINA
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-China's latest tech crackdown weighs on stocks

* HK tech stocks slide as Bejing seekd to break-up Ant’ Alipay. * Russal rallied on earlier repayment of some debt. * SocGen warns of pre-mature cenbank easing in Turkey. Sept 13 (Reuters) - A slide in Hong Kong-based technology and internet heavyweights following Beijing’s latest regulatory crackdown pushed an index of emerging markets shares on Monday to their lowest this month, while Russia’s Rusal jumped on debt repayment.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hong Kong shares drop, dragged lower by tech on latest crackdown

SHANGHAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday, dragged lower by internet giants following a slew of moves by Beijing to crack down on the country’s technology sector. The Hang Seng index fell 1.5%, to 25,813.81, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.6%, to 9,238.99 points.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy