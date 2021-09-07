30 Stunning Blue Hair Color Ideas for Women

You’ve seen it on your favorite celebs, including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Rihanna, and there is no denying that if you choose to rock blue hair, you are going to get noticed. After all, that is the point, and it takes a lot of confidence to pull off this color trend. The good news is there are many different shades and techniques to choose from, allowing you to tailor your look to suit your preference; some like it bold and bright with electric neon blue or teals, while others opt for a more simple and subtle approach. Blue hair can be incredibly flattering and will suit many different complexions. It is also an excellent way to express your playful side and show that you are a woman who doesn’t conform or likes to take risks.