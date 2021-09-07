CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Look Back On This Iowans Viral Song About The Dumpster Fire Year 2020

It all started last year with a Facebook post from Rob Merritt saying. "Once again, made a video for the Iowa Film Quarantine weekly cell-phone challenge (has to be shot entirely on a phone, and can only use cast who live at home with you). So of course, I went the 80s parody route. I hope Billy Joel won't be too mad at me for this. (Note: The original "We Didn't Start The Fire" is obviously the copyright of Billy Joel.)"

