Sally Rooney's New Novel May Be Her Best Yet

By Isabel Jones
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can be said about Sally Rooney that hasn't been said before? She's the voice of her generation; she's overrated; she inspired a garish bucket hat that is at once a status symbol and fodder for Twitter memes. Rooney, the millennial success story, seems to be a conversation topic far more engrossing than the content of her two (soon to be three) best-selling novels, the latter of which was adapted into a hit Hulu series. And yet, Rooney is completely uninterested in the discourse surrounding herself — in fact, she appears to be increasingly confounded by it. "Why should someone have to disclose facts about their upbringing and family life to the public, just because they've written a novel?" she asks The Guardian.

tatler.com

A literary hat-trick: Fans of Sally Rooney will be satisfied by her third outing, released next week

For fans of Sally Rooney, the wait is over: her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You is finally hitting bookshelves next week. It's been a longer wait than usual. Following her 2017 debut, Conversations with Friends, her sophomore attempt, Normal People was released the following year, but that was three years ago. Since then, Rooney has found even more fans, thanks to 2020's BBC adaptation of Normal People. The 12-part series, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal, was the platform’s most-streamed series of the year, and was binged by over 62 million viewers. But how to follow two critically acclaimed novels that were met with such media fanfare?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Faber is opening a Sally Rooney pop-up shop—but what does a Sally Rooney pop-up shop look like?

If you take her characters’ opinion as the truth, Sally Rooney hates book events. In Beautiful World, Where Are You, the character Alice—a successful young Irish novelist who has recently moved to a small town, hm, who does this remind you of—writes to her friend Eileen about how much she hates being in the public eye at literary functions: “It makes me miserable, keeps me away from the one thing in my life that has any meaning, contributes nothing to the public interest, satisfies only basest and most prurient curiosities on the part of readers, and serves to arrange literary discourse entirely around the domineering figure of ‘the author’, whose lifestyle and idiosyncrasies must be picked over in lurid detail for no reason.”
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Sally Rooney novel chronicles a generation that is forever coming of age

Sally Rooney writes as if a philosophy major broke her heart freshman year and she never fully recovered. In “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” the lasting shock of adolescent heartache has scabbed over and become a scar. Rooney’s characters have graduated from college, spent their twenties meandering through the world, and reached an age when online hookups turn to inevitable emotional commitments.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney's "Normal People" was a masterful depiction of first love. Readers of the Irish author's second novel — and, later, viewers of the acclaimed Hulu series — followed Marianne and Connell coming together and coming undone over the course of four years. Their chemistry was so special that the book's title seemed to apply to others. "I did used to think I could read your mind at times," said Connell. "But maybe that's normal." "It's not," Marianne assured him.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Best new books: 5 of the most hotly awaited novels of the autumn

Fans of the bestselling My Name Is Lucy Barton are in for a treat as the novelist returns to her heroine once more. We find Lucy reconnecting with her ex-husband William after he makes a life-changing discovery. They travel through America in the hope of finding answers, reassessing their marriage breakdown on the way. Strout’s simple yet profound voice as she questions the mystery of relationships has never been more eloquent. Oh, read it! (Viking, £14.99) Read by Marianne Jones, editor-in-chief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Grazia

Sally Rooney And The Rise Of The Insta It Book

From the blue and yellow cover art currently dominating your Instagram feed to the uncorrected proofs selling on eBay for $200, this week’s release of Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You comes with all the hype of a Telfar Shopping Bag drop. Her third novel tells the story of Alice, a hip young novelist, and her best friend Eileen, who works at a literary magazine, and their love interests. The Times calls it ‘beautiful and serious’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful World
The Independent

Books of the month: From Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You to Snow Country by Sebastian Faulks

Perhaps it’s the book nerd in me, but I do enjoy a good index. And they seem to be getting rarer. In Dennis Duncan’s Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure (Allen Lane) we learn that famous “literary indexers” include Virginia Woolf, Alexander Pope and Vladimir Nabokov. Surprise, surprise, Duncan also tells us that indexers have historically been “overwhelmingly women… for the most part, anonymous, their work uncredited”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cityscenecolumbus.com

Cinderella, Sally Rooney and BBQ

Former Fifth Harmony member turned solo artist Camilla Cabello stars in this modern rendition of a classic fairytale. The film, directed by Kay Cannon of the beloved Pitch Perfect movies, can be streamed on Amazon services. Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Sally Rooney’s unplugging from celebrity can’t stop the fame train

It’s 2013, and eight twentysomethings, suitably armoured in suits and black ties, are ready for a war of words, battling it out beneath fluorescent white lights in an oak-panelled auditorium in Manchester. Using big words, witty asides, and rhetoric so fast it makes your head spin, one by one the eight take to the lectern, tongues lashing in earnest passion about the right to vote, the right to test people for their right to vote, and the right to take away the right to vote. Of all the eight, one stands out. As a hush descends, a voice calls the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
