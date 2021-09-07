Sally Rooney's New Novel May Be Her Best Yet

What can be said about Sally Rooney that hasn't been said before? She's the voice of her generation; she's overrated; she inspired a garish bucket hat that is at once a status symbol and fodder for Twitter memes. Rooney, the millennial success story, seems to be a conversation topic far more engrossing than the content of her two (soon to be three) best-selling novels, the latter of which was adapted into a hit Hulu series. And yet, Rooney is completely uninterested in the discourse surrounding herself — in fact, she appears to be increasingly confounded by it. "Why should someone have to disclose facts about their upbringing and family life to the public, just because they've written a novel?" she asks The Guardian.