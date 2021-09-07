OBITUARY: Shane Russell

Mark Shane Russell, age 40 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021. He was a member of Christ Chapel in Spring Hill and loved the Friday morning men’s group at “The Goat”. Shane loved motorcycles and couldn’t wait to get back on. He was a black belt in Taekwondo looking forward to teaching this skill to his children. He loved being a “cub scout dad” and was looking forward to being an assistant coach for his son’s soccer team. His charisma was matched by his humility, his strength complimented by his kindness, and his intelligence only surpassed by his love. If you needed someone to trust your secrets to, Shane was your man. If you needed someone to make you laugh, he would do that too; He always helped people find the humor in life when no one else could.