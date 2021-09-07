CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Harvest

By Mitch Vogel
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Harvest Review (Switch) It must be tough to be a hopeful dev working on a farm sim project. Stardew Valley—a simple looking project made by one guy—has so effectively raised the bar for what a pure farm sim can be that matching it seems almost impossible by this point. The only way that a new game could feasibly beat it would be by introducing innovative new ideas or mechanics that transform the genre in ways nobody else could’ve imagined. Monster Harvest, the latest release from Stage Clear Studios, aimed to do just that and the results are… well, they aren’t great. There are some redeeming qualities to Monster Harvest, but this is far form the Stardew Valley-killer you may have hoped it could be.

www.nintendolife.com

nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Monster Harvest

There’s no denying the growth and exposure farming sims have garnered over the course of the last few years. These games have helped inspire and create so many unique experiences that remain both familiar yet refreshing with each new property that comes out that wants you to be invested in their town, city, and world of the farming life. With so many unique experiences continuing to come out, Monster Harvest debuted with the premise of not only living a farm life, but shaping crops into Planimals which serve as a party of protectors you could defend and battle with. The biggest drawback, however, is that the game itself seems to have more cons than pros, and Monster Harvest – which clearly has love put into it – still wasn’t ready for release despite its multiple delays.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Hunter of Monsters achievement in Craftopia

This can be completed on the first island or as you progress naturally to other islands. Enemies are essentially anything that isn't wildlife or NPC. The first enemy you encounter will be a blue slime with a white circle on it's face called a mono, defeat 100 of them or a combination of them and the skeletons in the starter dungeons.
VIDEO GAMES
Capital Journal

Harvesting, storing root vegetables

Harvesting: Carrots can be harvested any time that they are big enough to eat. The tip will often be a bit blunt when they reach full size. Storing: Store carrots in the refrigerator, but not near apples – they will gain a bitter taste from the exposure to ethylene. At the least, store the carrots and apples in separate crisper drawers.
AGRICULTURE
northeastohioparent.com

Crafts of the Harvest Season

Ahhh, Fall. A time to explore. Eat. Create. Look to our gardens, fields, orchards and nature trails for a bountiful harvest of not only the season’s menu, but materials and inspiration for hands-on art projects and festive crafts. However simple or sophisticated, revel in these cooler months with a homemade masterpiece.
LIFESTYLE
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: History of the Harvest

These two photos depict some of the bounty of plants in the Tehachapi Mountains, both wild (Ephedra tea) and cultivated (ripe peaches). Brite Creek Farms is hosting an event on Sept. 8 called "History of the Harvest" with Jon Hammond, who will be giving a one-hour talk on how people have foraged from and cultivated plants in the Tehachapi Mountains.
AGRICULTURE
doorcountydailynews.com

Farmers prepare for fall harvest

You’ll start to see more tractors and combines on area roadways in the coming weeks. Farmers have already been hard at work the third cutting of alfalfa and the oat harvest taking place. The United States Department of Agriculture reported earlier this week that corn and soybeans are little behind from last year, but almost a full week ahead of the five-year average. UW Extension scheduled corn dry down events at the Door County Cooperative on Wednesday and Rio Creek Feed Mill in Luxemburg on Tuesday so farmers could get a better idea of when they can head out to their fields to start harvesting. The beginning of the harvest season for farmers like Devin Schmidt from Jerseyland Dairy in Sturgeon Bay means making sure all of the equipment is ready to roll from the start.
STURGEON BAY, WI
hardcoredroid.com

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Review

Whether you’re a fan of the games, books, or Netflix series, The Witcher: Monster Slayer puts the silver sword in your hands with an augmented reality twist. Spokko’s interactive RPG The Witcher: Monster Slayer allows players to become fully immersed in the world of The Witcher. As a Witcher, players will encounter monsters, local townsfolk and other Witchers while crafting their own story in first-person gameplay. The Witcher: Monster Slayer packs in excitement and adventure spanning across an open map. No matter your skill level or location, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is for all enthusiasts.
VIDEO GAMES
pixelkin.org

It’s a monster party in My Singing Monsters Playground

Big Blue Bubble has announced a multiplayer party game spin-off of the popular My Singing Monsters mobile gaming series. My Singing Monsters Playground is launching on Steam PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 9, for $39.99. My Singing Monsters Playground let’s players...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

The Best Roguelikes and Roguelites for Android in 2021

It’s sort of hard to define what a roguelike is nowadays. There are so many games out there that take parts of the genre and roll them into themselves that picking the best of them can be like picking a needle out of a haystack, but the haystack is different every time you look.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete all mini-games in The Moxie in Deathloop

The building in Updaam called The Moxie is a structure created by one of the Visionaries, Charlie, in Deathloop. In it, you’ll have to complete three floors of mini-games, and you’ll have the chance to earn prizes for correctly solving each floor. While solving a floor gives you a reward, completing the entire building quickly enough and earning the fastest time grants you a big prize. This is what you need to do to complete all of the mini-games featured in The Moxie.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Inked: A Tale of Love draws a line to Xbox

Originally set to launch alongside PC and Nintendo Switch drops back in August, Inked: A Tale of Love was pushed back at the very last minute by the Pixmain and Somnium Games teams in order to ensure that it would arrive on all platforms in the very finest state, pushing out a beautiful experience to all. It’s now time however for Xbox gamers to get in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

15 games like Stardew Valley that’ll keep you working on the farm until the cows come home

When it comes to finding more games like Stardew Valley, there's quite a few options. Stardew Valley was a wonderfully unique game that brought together the best ideas from generations of farming RPG adventures. Players around the world falling in love with Stardew Valley's quaint aesthetics, its relaxing gameplay, and its simplistic nature at heart. It's a level of success obviously inspires imitation, meaning a raft of similar games have appeared in it's wake. So, if you're all Stardewed out but still want something like it, check the 15 games below that share similarities in the genre of relaxing, lovely-looking simulators. We’ve even added in a couple if you’re looking to the future.
VIDEO GAMES
owensboroliving.com

One Hundred Years of Harvest

A lot of things have changed through the ages, but one thing that is likely never to change is the dependence of the human race upon the contributions of farmers. Practices and equipment have evolved, but farmers from one generation to the next have stood strong and solid in their commitment to providing food and nutrition that ensure our health, well-being and survival.
OWENSBORO, KY
pdxfoodpress.com

Ripe Cooperative Harvest Time!

We’re at peak harvest time, and we’re adding Naomi’s favorite short pasta to the menu to help hold all the beautiful sauces coming out of the garden. Creste Di Gallo (or Cockscomb) is fun to eat and delicious! We are tossing it in lightly-spiced Vodka Sauce with housemade tomato conserva and cream. We finish it off with a few blistered “Habanadas,” one of our favorite locally sourced peppers. They are UN-spicy with the floral flavor of habanero!
AGRICULTURE
thexboxhub.com

Lamentum Review – Love and Monsters

I’ve played a lot of pixel art games recently, and it’s been a phrase synonymous with cutesy characters and pretty pastel colours. Thankfully Lamentum could not be more different. This is an old-school survival horror game which looks as if it could have easily been released 30 years ago, clearly inspired by legendary titles such as Silent Hill and Resident Evil.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Reminder: Game Builder Garage's European Physical Release Launches Today

When Nintendo first launched Game Builder Garage back in June, there was no mention of a physical release in Europe despite it receiving one across North America and Japan – which was odd. Fast forward to more than a month after launch, though, and a retail edition was finally announced after all.
RETAIL
Nintendo Life

Oxenfree II Is Being Teased With New Signals 'Invading' The Original

Update only on Steam for now, but more platforms planned. Oxenfree is a critically acclaimed and intriguing experience, so there has understandably been excitement about its sequel that's due to arrive in 2022. Developer Night School Studio, which has already shown its flair for storytelling and engaging with its fanbase, is now teasing the sequel in a rather smart way.
VIDEO GAMES

