Monster Harvest
Monster Harvest Review (Switch) It must be tough to be a hopeful dev working on a farm sim project. Stardew Valley—a simple looking project made by one guy—has so effectively raised the bar for what a pure farm sim can be that matching it seems almost impossible by this point. The only way that a new game could feasibly beat it would be by introducing innovative new ideas or mechanics that transform the genre in ways nobody else could’ve imagined. Monster Harvest, the latest release from Stage Clear Studios, aimed to do just that and the results are… well, they aren’t great. There are some redeeming qualities to Monster Harvest, but this is far form the Stardew Valley-killer you may have hoped it could be.www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0