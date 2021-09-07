Remove religious exemptions from childhood vaccines

With in-person school starting, I have been inundated with well-child checks at the clinic. Previously, this was a laid-back, fun affair, catching up with kids on their summer adventures, ensuring their physical well-being to participate in sports, and identifying any changes in vision or hearing that might impair their ability to learn. This year, however, has been fraught with much greater tension. Not only are there questions and concerns about COVID-19 and safety protocols, but as the arrival of childhood COVID vaccines approach, I am being flooded with vaccine exemption requests.