2022 Coachella Valley Spotlight Grants Available

The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will award $300,000 in grants to twelve Coachella Valley area nonprofit organizations. Applications are due Monday, September 20, 2021 for the 2022 Coachella Valley Spotlight awards. Nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations and tax-exempt schools that serve people in the Coachella Valley are eligible to apply. Organizations that received the award between 2009-2020 are also eligible to reapply. Since the program began, nearly $4 million in grants have been awarded to about 150 local nonprofit organizations.