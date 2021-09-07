Two Die in Oneida County Blaze That Firefighters Spent 11 Hours Battling

New York State Police are announcing the arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 5 and Newport Road in Schuyler. State Police say the vehicle in question was pulled over back on July 19th, 2021 for vehicle and traffic violations. Officials say during the course of the interview with the driver, 21-year-old Lucas Cosgrove, Troopers were able to observe several new tools on the floor, under and on the seats in the rear of the vehicle. Troopers say the items appeared to be new DeWalt batteries and a tool kit.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO