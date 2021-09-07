Two Die in Oneida County Blaze That Firefighters Spent 11 Hours Battling
An early morning blaze that several fire departments spent 11 hours battling has left two dead. The fire broke out shortly after 1 AM on Sunday, September 5 on Fraser Road in the Town of Steuben. A number of departments were on scene but "due to the large amount of fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions crews had to conduct exterior operations until the bulk of the fire was knocked down," the Barneveld Fire Department said.961theeagle.com
Comments / 0