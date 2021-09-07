CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Two Die in Oneida County Blaze That Firefighters Spent 11 Hours Battling

 8 days ago
An early morning blaze that several fire departments spent 11 hours battling has left two dead. The fire broke out shortly after 1 AM on Sunday, September 5 on Fraser Road in the Town of Steuben. A number of departments were on scene but "due to the large amount of fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions crews had to conduct exterior operations until the bulk of the fire was knocked down," the Barneveld Fire Department said.

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Charity Store That Dresses CNY Community in Free High Quality Clothing Vandalized

A charity store that provides free high-quality clothing to Central New Yorkers has been vandalized. Someone smashed a door window at Tagless, on Main Street in Herkimer over the Labor Day weekend. "Apparently, on Main Street in Herkimer, Charities aren't even safe," Tagless shared on Facebook. "If anyone has any information on who did this to our door, please let us know."
HERKIMER, NY
Holland Patent, NY
Barneveld, NY
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Holland Patent, NY
Holland Patent, NY
Holland Patent, NY
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Men Arrested for Stealing Several Tools from 3 Upstate New York Stores

New York State Police are announcing the arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 5 and Newport Road in Schuyler. State Police say the vehicle in question was pulled over back on July 19th, 2021 for vehicle and traffic violations. Officials say during the course of the interview with the driver, 21-year-old Lucas Cosgrove, Troopers were able to observe several new tools on the floor, under and on the seats in the rear of the vehicle. Troopers say the items appeared to be new DeWalt batteries and a tool kit.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Employee Accused of Stealing $45,000 From Customers’ Accounts at CNY Bank

A bank employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customer's accounts and is now facing grand larceny charges. 29-year-old Elijah Green from Clay, New York, worked at Solvay Bank from July 2019 to July 2021. He's accused of utilized his knowledge of the bank’s policies and procedures, to access several customer accounts to steal approximately $45,000, according to New York State Police.
CLAY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

