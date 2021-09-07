“Gathered Fitfully from My Own Memory”: On Józef Czapski’s “Memories of Starobielsk”

In this column, Saikat Majumdar discusses books from India that haven’t received due attention. Without the concrete there is no experience, and without the abstract there is no understanding. Frequently conceived as two poles in the creative employment of language, the concrete and the abstract enact a ceaseless tension that is the very soul of the reading experience. It is true of all literary forms – in fiction, sometimes it plays out in the relation between the use of the telescopic and the microscopic lenses. But a compassionate and sensible relation between the concrete and the abstract is the very throbbing heart of certain kinds of verse.

